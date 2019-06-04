|
SWIRE Roger Peacefully at
Hill House Nursing Home,
Chesterfield,
on 29th May 2019
and formerly of Dalton,
William Roger
aged 81 years.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Thomas The Martyr Church, Upholland on Thursday 13th June at 1-00pm, followed by private cremation at West Lancs Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals Ltd,
758-768 Ormskirk Rd, Pemberton, Wigan WN5 8BB
Tel 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
