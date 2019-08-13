|
|
|
STEANE RODNEY HOWARD 2nd August 2019
Passed away peacefully
at his home.
Dearly loved by wife Barbara
and daughters
Vicky and Bridget,
cherished bampsi
(grandfather) to
Holly, Scott and Charlotte of whom he was incredibly proud
and great bampsi
to his beloved Teddy!
Rod will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service at St Michael and All Angels Church, Dalton on Thursday 15th August 2019 at 1:30pm followed by committal at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough.
The family respectfully ask for family flowers only and donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o
H Hardman & Co.
All enquiries to
Melanie Hardman at H Hardman & Co., Independent Family Funeral Directors
Tel:- 01695 722122/720012
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 13, 2019