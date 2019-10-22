|
|
|
HIGSON Robert
(Bob) Suddenly at his home
on the 1st October 2019,
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Marie
and devoted dad and grandad
he will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service will take place on
Monday 28th October 2019 in
St. Bernadette's Church,
Shevington at 11.00am
followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired
for Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 22, 2019