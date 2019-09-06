Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Standish)
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0ES
01257 4522011
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:15
St Wilfrid's Church
Standish
Wareing Peacefully surrounded by
her loving family on 2nd September 2019 and of Greenwood Road Standish,
Rita
Aged 85 years.
Devoted mum of Terry, Tony,
Tracy, Tina, Tania and the late Ted.
Loving grandma to 19 grandchildren, great grandma to 26 grandchildren and great great grandma to 1 grandaughter.
"May she rest in peace"
Funeral service will take place on
Tuesday 17th September 2019
at 11.15am at St Wilfrid's Church
Standish followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Flowers are welcome or donations to Cancer Research c/o the family.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 6, 2019
