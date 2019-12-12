Home

SHARROCK (née Hayes)
Rita Peacefully in hospital with her family at her side on
5th December 2019, aged 77 years.
Reunited with her loving husband Lawrence. A much loved and devoted mum to Neil and his partner Jackie.
Rita will be greatly missed by everybody who knew her.
A funeral Service will be held at
St Thomas The Martyr Church, Upholland on Monday
16th December 2019 at 12.00pm followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations given in memory
of Rita will be forwarded to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 12, 2019
