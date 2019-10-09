Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Beech Hill)
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 7PN
01942 829200
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00
Sacred Heart RC Church
Rita O'Loughlin Notice
O'LOUGHLIN
(NEE LYTHGOE) Peacefully on 1st October 2019 at Southport Hospital and of
Beech Hill.
RITA
aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Much loved mum of Jason, Kieron and Peter. Loving mother in law of Lucie, Debbie and Lynn and a wonderful nan of Ruby, Tom, Emily and Zena and sister, sister in law, aunty and friend.
Rita will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 14th October 2019 at 11.00am at Sacred Heart RC Church followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 9, 2019
