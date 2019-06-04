|
|
|
BENNETT Who passed away peacefully
On Wednesday 22 May 2019,
at Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Whelley, Wigan
Rita
Aged 85 years
The dearly loved Wife of
the late John Bennett,
a much loved Mum of
David and Julie,
a devoted Grandma of
Victoria and Robert,
a dear Sister of Dennis,
Mother in Law of Simon and special friend to many.
Funeral took place on
31st May 2019 at
St Stephen's Church,
Whelley at 10.45am
followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Donations, if so desired,
for Cancer Research UK
c/o the family
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan.
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
