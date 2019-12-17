|
|
|
MEADOWS Who passed away on
27th November 2019
at his home in Hindley
Richard
Aged 79 years
The beloved Husband of
Joan, dearly loved Dad of Paddy, Shaun and Andrew,
dear Father in law.
Much loved Grandad, dearest Brother, Brother in law, Uncle
and a good friend to many.
Funeral service will
take place at 10am on
Monday 23rd December 2019 in
St John's Methodist Church, Hindley.
Followed by cremation at
Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to the COPD unit at Wigan Infirmary c/o
the family,
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 17, 2019