Middleton & Wood
17 Heath Street
Warrington, Lancashire WA3 3BN
01942 719167
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:30
St. Thomas Church
Golborne
Interment
Following Services
St. Thomas Churchyard
Richard Allen

Richard Allen Notice
ALLEN Richard
(Dickie) Peacefully at
High Peak Lodge, Leigh
on 27th May 2019, Dickie,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ada,
much loved dad of Tex & Sandra.
Loving grandfather of
Kim & John and Steph & Steven.
Dear great grandfather of George,
Emily, Evelyn and Charlotte.
Will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
A funeral service will be held
at St. Thomas Church, Golborne
followed by interment in the churchyard on Tuesday
18th June 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
High Peak Lodge (Qualia Care) and
Standish Ward at Wigan Infirmary
c/o and all enquiries to

Middleton & Wood
Funeral Directors,
17 Heath Street,
Golborne, WA3 3BN,
tel: 01942 719167
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 14, 2019
