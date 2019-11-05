|
|
|
Higham Who passed away suddenly on Wednesday 23 October 2019
at his home in Abram,
Wigan
Rex
Aged 76 Years
The Dearly Loved Husband of Janet, Much loved Dad of Jayne and Gary, dear Grandad of Kirstie, Adam, Alisha and Lily-May,
A Devoted Father-in-law,
Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and Dear Friend to many.
Funeral on
Monday 11 November 2019
St Johns Church Abram
at 1:00 PM followed by Committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Flowers will be accepted or donation if desired to Blood Bikes Care of the Family
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019