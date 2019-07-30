|
|
|
Harper (née Burt)
Renee Of Market Rasen peacefully
passed away at Lincoln County Hospital after a short illness
on 24th July, 2019.
Much loved wife of the late Peter. Beloved sister of Mabel,
loving auntie of Geoffrey
and friend to many.
A service of Thanksgiving
for her life will be held at
St Thomas' Church, Market
Rasen on Monday 12th August
at 2:30pm followed by cremation
at Lincoln Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
made payable to Gurkha
Welfare Trust, may be sent to
J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 30, 2019