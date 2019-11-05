|
|
|
Ambrose Reg On 24.10.2019,
Aged 83 years.
Much loved husband of
Sally (deceased), loving father of Julie and Gary, father-in-law to Karen, devoted grandad to Jenny, Jake, Isabel and Toby.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends
Funeral service and
committal takes place at
West Lancashire Crematorium on Wednesday 6th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
the British Lung Foundation.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0ES
Tel: (01257) 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019