Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Raymond Ryder

Raymond Ryder Notice
RYDER Passed away on 8th July 2019 in Wigan and Leigh Hospice
and of Ashton.
Raymond (Ray)
Aged 81 years
Dearly loved brother of Ken
and the late Marion and the late Bill much loved uncle, great uncle
and great great uncle.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 18th July
in Holy Trinity Church at 1.30pm followed by cremation
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations if desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
87 Old Rd
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 12, 2019
