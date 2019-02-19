|
Raymond
Moss
68 years - 30/05/1949 -
19/02/2018
One in a million,
that husband was you.
Always so good,
Unselfish and kind.
None on this earth
your equal I'll find.
Honourable and true
in all your ways,
Loving and faithful to the end of your days.
One year has passed,
Our hearts still sore.
As time rolls on,
we miss you more.
A loving father,
Tender and kind.
What beautiful memories
You left behind.
From Ray's loving Wife, Children, Grandchildren, Son/Daughter-in-laws;
Joan, Dayle, Shelley Anne, Dan, Adele, Steve, Nic, Janis and Grandchildren.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
