ATHERTON Raymond Passed away peacefully,
his loving family by his side,
on Friday 1st November 2019 at his home in Norley Hall.
Ray
Aged 79 years.
Loving partner of Marie Grady (Deceased).
Beloved son of Dolly and
Jimmy Atherton (Deceased).
Big brother of Lil, Terry, Sandra and Marg. A loving brother in law, cousin, uncle, great uncle and friend to many.
"Gone But Never Forgotten"
The funeral service will be held at Wigan Crematorium on Tuesday 12th November 2019 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942)222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019