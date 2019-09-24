Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
13:15
Bryn Independent Methodist Church
Ray Naylor Notice
Naylor Who passed away on
17th September 2019,
Peacefully in Wigan Royal Infirmary and of
Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Ray
Aged 75 years
The much loved Husband of Angela, loving Dad of Steph and Father-in-Law of Joe, proud Grandad of Will and Ollie.
Ray will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
on Thursday 3rd October,
in Bryn Independent Methodist Church at 1.15pm followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Renal
Unit Salford Royal Hospital or
The Christie c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 24, 2019
