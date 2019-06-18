|
|
|
BANKS Suddenly at home on
1st June 2019,
RALPH
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved mum
of Susan,Carolyne and Roy. Devoted grandad to James, Louise,
Isobel, Alex and Elliott and
great grandad to Alex.
The funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at 12.30pm.Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk
Road,Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 18, 2019
Read More