McCREA Passed away peacefully at her home on 9th December 2019
with her dear daughter
and daughter-in-law
Phyllis
Aged 90 years.
Loving mum of Lesley,
beloved mother-in-law of Michelle, also a dear sister and auntie
'Will be sadly missed.'
Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 27th December 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to
Derian House c/o and all enquiries
T & M E Walsh,
46 - 48 Preston Road, Standish, Wigan, tel 01257 421608.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 13, 2019
