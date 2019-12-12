Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Beech Hill)
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 7PN
01942 829200
Peter Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Passed away peacefully on
6th December 2019.
PETER GILES
(CHARLIE)
aged 84 years.
The dearly loved husband of Irene and a loving dad, grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will be held at St Anne's Church, Beech Hill on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 2.00pm followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society or Dementia UK c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Whitley House,
439 Gidlow Lane, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 12, 2019
