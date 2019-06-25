Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Peter Hitchen Notice
HITCHEN On 19th June 2019.
Peacefully at his home in Ashton,
Peter
Aged 78 years.

The beloved husband of the late Barbara, dearly loved dad of Mark and Lisa, much loved grandad of Craig, dear brother, brother in law, uncle and a good friend of many.

Funeral service will take place on Monday 1st July in St Oswalds Church Ashton at 3.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard.

Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 25, 2019
