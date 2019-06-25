|
|
|
HITCHEN On 19th June 2019.
Peacefully at his home in Ashton,
Peter
Aged 78 years.
The beloved husband of the late Barbara, dearly loved dad of Mark and Lisa, much loved grandad of Craig, dear brother, brother in law, uncle and a good friend of many.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 1st July in St Oswalds Church Ashton at 3.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 25, 2019
Read More