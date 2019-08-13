Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
Peter Hart Notice
HART Peacefully in hospital on
6th August 2019 and formerly of Heather Grove, Worsley Hall.

PETER
Aged 82 years.

Beloved husband of the late May. Devoted dad of
Jacqueline and Suzie.
Much loved and cherished grandad of Amanda,
Aiden and Jake and
great grandad of Luca.

Peter will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at 11.00am at Wigan Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to R.N.L.I
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,Pemberton, Wigan
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 13, 2019
