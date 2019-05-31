|
Shaw Who passed away suddenly on
14th May 2019 in
Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Hindley.
Percy
Aged 86 years.
The devoted Husband
of the late Joyce,
very much loved dad of
John and the greatest
Father-in-Law to Janice.
Beloved Grandad of Paul & partner Rebecca and Gary & wife Beth,
Great Grandad of Finn and George.
Percy will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take
place on Friday 7th June,
in All Saints' Church, Hindley
at 10.45am,
followed by Interment
in Hindley Cemetery.
Flowers welcome if desired.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited, Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
