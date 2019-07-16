Home

(Kid) Pauline and family,
Betty and family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all our family, neighbours,
work mates and many many friends, following our very sad loss.
We have been overwhelmed with the amount of support we have received. Thank you to everyone for their kind, kind words, sympathy cards, mass cards, flowers and donations.
Special thanks to Father O'Shea
at St Patricks, Wigan, Nicola and Marilyn from R Banks & Sons for your kindness and friendship.
Holy Mass will be offered for
all your intentions and
God bless you all.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 16, 2019
