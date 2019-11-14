|
Ashcroft Paul Albert Aged 57 years.
Born 6th June 1962.
Passed away 6th November 2019
from Aspull, Wigan.
Loving Husband to Brenda.
Twin Brother to John, Brother to Caron. Dad to Stuart and Neil. Grandad to Rhiannon and Sienna. Uncle to Warren, Bradley and Natalie. Great Uncle to Daisy and Alfie and a best friend
to his dog Lucy.
We would like all Paul's family
and friends to come and join
them to say goodbye on
Friday 22nd November 2019 at 2.15pm, at St David's Church, Aspull, followed by committal at 3.15pm at Overdale Crematorium, East Chapel. Everyone is welcome to join the family after the service at the Village on the Green
to celebrate Paul's life.
Donations made payable to
'Help for Heroes' care of the family.
All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service, 27a Haigh Road, Aspull, Wigan, WN2 1LB Tel; 01942 831262 www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 14, 2019