O'HARA Peacefully on 19th October 2019
PATRICK
(Kevin)
Aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth,
a dear brother, brother in law, uncle and friend to many.
Funeral Service will take place
on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 10.30am at Sacred Heart, Springfield followed by Committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation c/o the family.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Windsor House,
232 Scholes, Wigan, WN1 3NH.
Tel. (01942) 820526.
wwrbanksandson.co.uk
