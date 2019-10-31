Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Wigan)
Windsor House, 232 Scholes
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3NH
01942 820526
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30
Sacred Heart
Springfield
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick O'Hara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick O'Hara

Notice Condolences

Patrick O'Hara Notice
O'HARA Peacefully on 19th October 2019

PATRICK
(Kevin)
Aged 82 years.

Beloved husband of Elizabeth,
a dear brother, brother in law, uncle and friend to many.

Funeral Service will take place
on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 10.30am at Sacred Heart, Springfield followed by Committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation c/o the family.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Windsor House,
232 Scholes, Wigan, WN1 3NH.
Tel. (01942) 820526.
wwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -