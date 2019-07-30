|
|
|
DOHERTY Died peacefully on the 23rd July 2019 in the caring hands of Standish Ward, Wigan Infirmary.
PATRICK (PADDY)
aged 91 years.
Devoted husband of Elsie, treasured dad of Alison and father in law to Derek. An adored grandad to Victoria and Adam and great grandad to Patrick and Georgia, much loved uncle and friend.
The funeral service will take place at St Andrews Church, Springfield on Monday 5th August 2019 at 12.30pm followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for Derian House
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Whitley House,438 Gidlow Lane,
Beech Hill,Wigan
Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 30, 2019