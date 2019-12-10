Home

POWERED BY

Services
F W Marsh (Billinge)
55 Main Street
Billinge, Merseyside WN5 7HA
01744 892260
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
13:30
St Julies R.C Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Morley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Morley

Notice Condolences

Patricia Morley Notice
MORLEY Patricia Peacefully on 26th November, 2019 at her own home,
Patricia aged 81 years.

Beloved wife of Vincent,
devoted mum of Gerald, Mark and Julie, much loved nana of
Kiera, Adam and Ella-Mae.
Patricia was very much loved and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

A Requiem Mass will be held in
St Julies R.C Church at 1.30pm on Wednesday 11th December 2019.
Family flowers only by request, donations if so desired for Clatterbridge Hospital c/o
the funeral director.

For all enquiries regarding this mass please contact
F W Marsh Family Funeral Services, 55 Main Street, Billinge, WN5 7HA Tel: 01744 892260 www.fwmarshfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F W Marsh (Billinge)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -