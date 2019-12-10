|
MORLEY Patricia Peacefully on 26th November, 2019 at her own home,
Patricia aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Vincent,
devoted mum of Gerald, Mark and Julie, much loved nana of
Kiera, Adam and Ella-Mae.
Patricia was very much loved and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
A Requiem Mass will be held in
St Julies R.C Church at 1.30pm on Wednesday 11th December 2019.
Family flowers only by request, donations if so desired for Clatterbridge Hospital c/o
the funeral director.
For all enquiries regarding this mass please contact
F W Marsh Family Funeral Services, 55 Main Street, Billinge, WN5 7HA Tel: 01744 892260 www.fwmarshfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 10, 2019