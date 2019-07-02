|
|
|
Milligan (née Kelly)
Patricia Mary Sadly passed away on Friday
14th June 2019, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife of the
late Gordon, much loved
mum and grandma.
Forever in our hearts.
A funeral service will take place Monday 8th July at 10:30am at
St Joseph's R.C Church Wrightington.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to 'Smile Train'
C/o and all enquiries to
W. Banks of Orrell, Sefton Villa, Sefton Road, Orrell, WN5 8UP.
Tel No: 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2019