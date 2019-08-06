|
LYTHGOE (née Ryding) Suddenly at her home on
25th July 2019.
Patricia Anne
(Pat)
aged 76 years.
Devoted mum of Margaret, Stephen, Andrew,
Kathryn and Anthony.
Much loved sister of Joan and a wonderful grandma and
great grandma.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 8th August 2019
at St Anne's Church, Shevington at 12 noon, followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Derian House c/o the family.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Whitley House,
438 Gidlow Lane,
Beech Hill,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 6, 2019