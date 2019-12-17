|
Dawson Peacefully in Wigan and Leigh Hospice on the 7th December 2019, and of Standish,
Patricia
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of Trevor and
devoted mum to Simon,
she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service takes place on Friday 20th December in
St. Matthew's Church at 2pm followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Christie charity c/o family.
All enquiries R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 17, 2019