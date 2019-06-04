|
Lawrenson (nee Connor) Who passed away peacefully on Wednesday 29 May 2019 at
Wigan Royal Infirmary and of Higher Ince, Wigan
Pat
Aged 81 years.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Peter, loving Mum of Donna and Terrence, a devoted Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister, Mother In Law and Auntie.
Funeral on Tuesday, 11 June 2019.
Requiem Mass will be offered at
St John's R/C Church, Standishgate at 11:15am followed by Committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Donations if so desired to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
