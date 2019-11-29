Home

BISSELL Peacefully in Wigan & Leigh Hospice on 22nd November 2019.
PAT
aged 63 years.
The dearly loved wife of William and a loving mum, nan
and great nan.
The funeral service will be held at St Cuthbert's RC Church, Wigan on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 2.15pm followed by interment at
St Johns Churchyard,Pemberton.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,Pemberton,Wigan.Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 29, 2019
