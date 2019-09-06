Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00
St Bernadette's RC Church
Shevington
Committal
Following Services
Wigan Crematorium
Pat Bailey Notice
BAILEY (née Flood) Peacefully at her home on
1st September 2019,

PAT
aged 76 years.

A loving and much loved wife, mum and nan, who will be sadly missed.

The funeral service will take place at St Bernadette's RC Church,Shevington on
Thursday 12th September 2019
at 11.00am followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.

All enquires to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 6, 2019
