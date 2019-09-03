|
|
|
Hewitt On 27th August 2019 and of Hartington Drive, Standish.
PAMELA
aged 66 years.
The devoted wife of Horace,
dearly loved mother of Amy,
mother in law of John,
loving grandma of Annabel and William. Daughter of Sybil and late Jack and sister of Linda.
Funeral service will take place on
Monday 9th September at
St Wilfrid's Standish at 10.30
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
No flowers by request
but donations, if desired, for
Diabetes UK may be sent to
Edwards funeral directors
Holmwood, 11A Dicconson Terrace
Wigan WN1 2AA 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 3, 2019