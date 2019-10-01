Home

Doherty The family of Paddy and Elsie wish to thank all family, friends and neighbours who attended their funerals and for the kind support, cards and donations they received.

Thank you to Keith Buckley for conducting lovely services, staff at Wigan Infirmary, Boston House and Manor Pharmacy.

A special thank you to all
carers at Sagecare.

Finally sincere thanks to staff at R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 1, 2019
