|
|
|
Crook (Nee Worsley) Peacefully on 11th October 2019, Olive, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank. Much loved mum of Andrew and Janet and a very dear nan,
great nan and aunty,
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St Wilfrid's Church, Standish on Monday 21st October at 3.30pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Clifford House,
1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan
WN6 OES Tel: (01257) 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 16, 2019