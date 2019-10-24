Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
14:00
St Thomas' Church
Ashton
Olive Arnott Notice
ARNOTT On 21st October 2019
In Wigan and Leigh Hospice
with her family by her side
and of Ashton
Olive
Aged 87 years
Loving mum, grandma
and great grandma.
Olive will be sadly
missed by all her family.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 1st November in St Thomas' Church Ashton at 2.00pm followed by cremation at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 24, 2019
