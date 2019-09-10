|
BENNETT Jean and family would like to
thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for
the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, floral tributes and donations received following the sad loss of Norman,
a much loved husband, dad, grandad and great-grandad.
Thank you to doctors and
nursing staff on Ince Ward
Wigan Infirmary. Special thank
you to Reverend Andrew Holliday for his kind ministrations and
T & M E Walsh for dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 10, 2019