|
|
|
Armstrong Norman and Kathleen Of Hindley,
Both died peacefully in
their sleep last week at
Wigan Royal Infirmary.
There will be a celebration of their lives together at Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel, on
Thursday 31st October at 11.30am.
All who wish to say goodbye
are welcome to attend.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to;.
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited, Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA, Tel: 01942 525504.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 29, 2019