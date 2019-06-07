|
|
|
LEIGH Suddenly at home and of
Ashton in Makerfield
Norma
Aged 80 years.
The much loved wife of the late Brian, loving mum of Chris, Michael and Andrea, mother in law of Gill, Sandra and Steven, special nan of Jessica, Oliver, Harry,
Heather, Andrew, Stewart,
Robert and Callum.
Norma will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 10th June in St Thomas Church Ashton at 2.00pm
followed by cremation at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the British Lung Foundation c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 7, 2019
