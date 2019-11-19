|
|
|
FITZSIMMONS Peacefully at Salford Royal Hospital on 4th November 2019,
MONA,
aged 87 years.
Dear Sister of Sam and Hubert. Much loved Mum of Elaine, Lynn, Angela, Dawn, Andrew and the late Julie. Loving Nan and Great Nan.
Mona will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St Thomas' Church, Golborne on Monday 25th November 2019 at 1:00pm, followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to Middleton & Wood, Lowe House, Golborne,
WA3 3BN Tel: 01942 719167
