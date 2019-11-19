Home

POWERED BY

Services
Middleton & Wood
17 Heath Street
Warrington, Lancashire WA3 3BN
01942 719167
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
13:00
St Thomas' Church
Golborne
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Fitzsimmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona Fitzsimmons

Notice Condolences

Mona Fitzsimmons Notice
FITZSIMMONS Peacefully at Salford Royal Hospital on 4th November 2019,

MONA,
aged 87 years.

Dear Sister of Sam and Hubert. Much loved Mum of Elaine, Lynn, Angela, Dawn, Andrew and the late Julie. Loving Nan and Great Nan.

Mona will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at
St Thomas' Church, Golborne on Monday 25th November 2019 at 1:00pm, followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Flowers welcome.

All enquiries to Middleton & Wood, Lowe House, Golborne,
WA3 3BN Tel: 01942 719167
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -