Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Bryn, Wigan)
Hallbank House, 407 Wigan Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 0AR
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Mollie Owen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mollie Owen

Notice Condolences

Mollie Owen Notice
OWEN (née Ormshaw) Peacefully on the
8th October 2019.
MOLLIE
Aged 85 years.
The beloved wife of the late Gordon. Loving mother of
Steven and Joyce and a
special nan and big nan.
The funeral service will take
place at Wigan Crematorium on Monday 21st October 2019 at 10.30am. No flowers by request, donations if desired for Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Hallbank House,
407 Wigan Road, Bryn. Wigan.
Tel (01942) 271392.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.