|
|
|
OWEN (née Ormshaw) Peacefully on the
8th October 2019.
MOLLIE
Aged 85 years.
The beloved wife of the late Gordon. Loving mother of
Steven and Joyce and a
special nan and big nan.
The funeral service will take
place at Wigan Crematorium on Monday 21st October 2019 at 10.30am. No flowers by request, donations if desired for Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Hallbank House,
407 Wigan Road, Bryn. Wigan.
Tel (01942) 271392.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 15, 2019