|
|
|
McNAMEE
(nee DUCKWORTH)
Millicent (Milly) On 29th November, 2019 at home in Shevington, aged 85 years,
with family at her side.
Dearly loved Wife of Terence,
loving Mum of Annette, Cheryl and Michael, and treasured Nanna of Catherine, Hannah, Jonathan, Michael and Alexander.
Funeral will take place at
St. Catharine's Church,
Scholes, Wigan at 2:30pm
on Monday 9th December,
followed by interment at 3:30pm at St. Anne's churchyard, Shevington.
Family flowers only;
donations if so desired will
be collected at church.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Directors,
27a Haigh Road, Haigh, Aspull,
Wigan Tel: 01942 831262
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2019