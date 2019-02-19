Home

T & M Walsh Funeral Directors
46/48 Preston Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0HS
01257 421608
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:30
St Wilfrids Church
Standish
Mildred Speakman Notice
SPEAKMAN Passed away on 12 February 2019, Mildred aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph, devoted mum of Mark, Debra and David. A much loved grandma, great-grandma, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and a true friend to many. "In our hearts forever, touching our lives always"
The funeral service will take place at St Wilfrids Church, Standish on Tuesday 26 February 2019 at 12.30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Derian House Childrens Hospice and/or Ring A Rainbow Childrens Charity. c/o and all enquiries to
T & M E Walsh,
46/48 Preston Road, Standish, Wigan, Tele - 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
