R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Wigan)
Windsor House, 232 Scholes
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3NH
01942 820526
Michael O'NEILL

Michael O'NEILL Notice
O'NEILL Peacefully on 25th October 2019,
at Blackburn Royal Infirmary and of Turf Moor, Burnley late of Wigan.

MICHAEL BRIAN
Aged 83 years.

Loving son of the late
Mary and Alfred, dear brother of Winifred and Terry.
Dear brother in law of Mary.
A loving uncle and friend.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place on
Tuesday 12th November 2019,
at 11.00am at
St Patricks RC Church,
Scholes followed by interment
at Gidlow Cemetery.

All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Windsor House,
232 Scholes, Wigan
Tel (01942) 820526
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019
