Morris Peacefully in hospital on the
19th September 2019
and of Poolstock,
MICHAEL
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce and
a devoted dad and grandad.
He will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service takes place at
St Jude's Church on
Thursday 10th October 2019 at 11.00am prior to interment at Westwood Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 4, 2019