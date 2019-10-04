Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Morris

Notice Condolences

Michael Morris Notice
Morris Peacefully in hospital on the
19th September 2019
and of Poolstock,
MICHAEL
aged 82 years.

Beloved husband of Joyce and
a devoted dad and grandad.

He will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all
his family and friends.

Funeral service takes place at
St Jude's Church on
Thursday 10th October 2019 at 11.00am prior to interment at Westwood Cemetery.

Flowers welcome.

All enquiries to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.