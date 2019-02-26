Home

T & M Walsh Funeral Directors
46/48 Preston Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0HS
01257 421608
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:30
St Wilfrid's Church
Standish
Interment
Following Services
St Wilfrid's Churchyard
Standish
Michael Mahoney Notice
Mahoney Passed away on
Monday 18th February 2019
and of Standish, Wigan,
Michael
aged 85 years.

Beloved partner of Joan,
a much loved dad, grandad,
great-grandad, son-in-law,
brother and uncle.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at St Wilfrid's Church, Standish
on Friday 1st March 2019
at 1.30 pm followed by interment
in the Churchyard. Flowers welcome or donations to
The British Legion
c/o and all enquiries to
T & ME Walsh,
46-48 Preston Road, Standish
tel. 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
