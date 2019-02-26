|
|
|
Mahoney Passed away on
Monday 18th February 2019
and of Standish, Wigan,
Michael
aged 85 years.
Beloved partner of Joan,
a much loved dad, grandad,
great-grandad, son-in-law,
brother and uncle.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at St Wilfrid's Church, Standish
on Friday 1st March 2019
at 1.30 pm followed by interment
in the Churchyard. Flowers welcome or donations to
The British Legion
c/o and all enquiries to
T & ME Walsh,
46-48 Preston Road, Standish
tel. 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
