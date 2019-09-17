Home

Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
13:30
St Wilfrids Church
Standish
Michael Lucas Notice
Lucas Passed away on
11th September 2019.

Michael
Aged 70 years.

Devoted husband of Diana,
a much loved father, father-in-law, grandad, great grandad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

"A good friend to all
who knew Michael.
He will be sadly missed."

The Funeral Service will take place at St Wilfrids Church, Standish on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by interment
in St Wilfrids Churchyard.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if so desired, to the Christie Hospital c/o and all enquiries to
T & M E Walsh Funeral Directors, 46/48 Preston Road, Standish, Wigan. Tel: 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 17, 2019
