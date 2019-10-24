Home

Notice

May Mannion Notice
MANNION May
(nee Clark) Peacefully at
Mahogany Care Home
on 9th October 2019.
Aged 92 years.
Reunited with her
beloved husband John.
A much loved and devoted mum,
grandma and great grandma
who will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
A funeral Service will be held
at St. Cuthberts Church on
Monday 28th October 2019
at 11.00am followed by
burial at Gidlow Cemetery.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
will be given to the
Alzheimer's Society
in memory of May.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 24, 2019
